Trivandrum Airport Auction :The auction was held by Adani’s relative; Unusual affair out !!!! Evidence revealed…….

Kerala has sought expert advice on the bidding process for the Thiruvananthapuram airport from a law firm affiliated with the Adani Group .Karen Adani’s wife Paridhi Adani is a partner in a Mumbai – based law firm.Evidence of RTI document issued by KSIDC that this institution was a factor in determining the bid amount.

The Government of Kerala has given full support to KSIDC to participate in the losing auction by two companies:Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Group and KPMG Controversial Through Flood Rehabilitation Consultancy. Rs 1 crore 57 lakh was given to KPMG and Rs 55 lakh to Mangaldas Group.Adani Group is also on the Mangaldas Group’s client list, along with leading airport operators GMR and Kerala’s Kifbi. But the relationship does not end there.Subsequent inquiries led to a close relationship between the party and the lawyer.

Paridhi Adani, daughter of Cyril Shroff, managing partner of CAM Group and partner of the group, is the niece of Gautam Adani, owner of the group.She is the wife of Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports, which is in charge of port projects in Thiruvananthapuram.Now let us see why they were given Rs 57 lakh.Professional Fee for Bidding – “Remuneration” for official cooperation in bidding. Two things need to be made clear.Did KSIDC seek their services directly or through KPMG? Whose advice did Kerala adopt in determining the auction price?