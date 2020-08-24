Boycott Kangana Ranaut trends on Twitter

The stir in Bollywood has increased a lot in the last few days. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, a campaign is being run against Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. Boycott Kangana Ranaut is trending on Twitter. Kangana has been known to respond to trolls the same way and has now warned trolls to return to the holes, calling them rats.

Kangana has shared a graphic that shows Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as viruses, and Kangana as a sanitizer. Kangana wrote with this meme Rats run back into the ratholes, otherwise, Gabbar will come. If you want to give hool in film style, then give it like this. I am not afraid of the trend. Go try something different. Earlier, Kangana wrote “Boycott Kangana trend is the best. Rats are coming out of the holes”.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana has been raising the issue of nepotism and Bollywood mafia in social media. Through her tweets, she also took direct target on all the star kids including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt. Kangana has been blaming the nepotism and favouritism prevalent in Bollywood for the death of Sushant, and while being vocal in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, some users in their tweets called Kangana a hypocrite. Kangana is constantly in the headlines.