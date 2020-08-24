DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

Aug 24, 2020

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold reached at R.38560 per 8 gram down by Rs. 320. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4820.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) October gold futures were down 0.3% to Rs. 51865 per 10 gram. September silver futures on MCX fell nearly 1% to Rs. 66,426 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,933.37 per ounce while US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,910.10. Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.54 per ounce while platinum slipped 0.5% to $913.78.

