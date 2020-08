The recovery rate from the coronavirus infection has improved in India. As per the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate has reached at 75.27%.

In the last 24 hours, 57,469 patients had recovered from the deadly infection. The total number of recoveries has reached over 23,38,000 The recoveries of COVID-19 patients in the country are more than three times the active cases.

India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.85%.It is one of the lowest globally.