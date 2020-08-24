Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with free Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has introduced two new plans designed keeping the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) in mind. Under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, Jio’s two new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Each of the two plans are designed to aim viewers in the IPL season. Both the plans come with one year of complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, which will offer full streaming of all cricket matches set to be broadcast in the coming weeks.

The two new plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Under the ? 499 plan, this prepaid data plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day. It is a data-only top-up plan, which will work on top of your active Jio prepaid plan right now. Alongside the data allowance, the Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399, and is valid for 56 days. Hence, it can be said that the plan offers a total of 74GB of data for almost two months, at just Rs 100 additional cost over the Hotstar VIP subscription.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription currently allows for live streaming of sports, and if Hotstar doesn’t announce any specific change, IPL 2020 should be accessible for free for these Jio subscribers.