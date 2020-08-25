TV journalist shot dead

In a shocking incident, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead. The journalist named Ratan Singh was killed at Khetna village in Fefna area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Police has detained four people in relation with the case. As per policce, Ratan Singh had a dispute with some people in the village over some issue. They reportedly threatened him of serious consequences.

Last month, another journalist was shot dead in front of his two daughters in UP’s Ghaziabad.