At least 6 people had killed and many others were injured as two buses collided. The tragic incident took place on the Lucknow-Hardoi road on Wednesday.

As per reports, one bus coming to Lucknow from Hardoi has collided with another bus coming from opposite direction. The over-speed of the buses has led to the accident.

“Six dead including one bus driver and eight people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other”, ¬†Joint Commissioner, Law and order said,