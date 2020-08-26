Barcelona still places their hope on Argentine player Messi…Know more!!!

Barcelona haven’t given up their hope on their star player, Lionel Messi. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said their reconstruction project still revolves around the player.

Barcelona is trying to avoid a sudden ending to Messi’s career at the club. But Messi apparently has already made up his mind, and it seems only a matter of how ugly the termination will get. His first contract with the club was signed on a napkin after a lunch between his representatives and club officials nearly 20 years ago, but it was with a burofax — a certified communication method commonly used in Spain, similar to a telegram — that Messi told the club he wants to leave.

There was no phone call or meeting with club officials. Just the burofax. In it, Messi invoked a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for free after the end of the season. But Barcelona said the clause mentioned by Messi expired on June 10, meaning that the player missed the deadline and would have to pay the clause of 700 million euros if he wants to leave before his contract ends in June 2021.