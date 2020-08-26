Covid-19 Updates: Death toll rises to 3141 in Uttar Pradesh

The death toll due to coronavirus infection has reached at 3,141 in Uttar Pradesh. As per the data released by the department of health, 82 new deaths were reported in UP in the last 24 hours. 5,898 new cases of coronavirus infection also reported. This is the highest single-day spike of cases. The total coronavirus cases has reached at 2,03,020.

“In the past 24 hours, 5,898 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are a total of 51,317 active cases in the state, while 1,48,562 people have been treated and discharged,” Additional Chief Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed.