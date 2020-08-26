Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary : Here are some interesting facts about the Nobel Peace Prize winner

Mother Teresa, the catholic nun who served the poor and destitute across the world was born on August 26, 1910, at Skopje in Macedonia. Also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta (now Kolkata), Mother received Nobel Peace Prize for her charity work.

Teresa left her home at the age of 18 and later joined the ‘Sisters of Loreto’ located in Irelands’s Rathfarnham. She moved to India in the late 1920s and taught history and geography for 15 years at Calcutta’s St Mary’s High School. In 1950, she laid the foundation stone of the Roman Catholic religious congregation which is now popularly known as the Missionaries of Charity.

Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, but she refused to accept it and urged the jury to contribute the prize money of $192,000 to help the poor people of India.

In 1982, at the height of the Siege of Beirut, Mother Teresa rescued 37 children who were trapped in a hospital. She brokered a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Palestine. She was accompanied by Red Cross workers here where they travelled through the war zone to the destroyed hospital to evacuate the young patients.

On the occasion of her 110th Birth Anniversary, here are top 10 inspirational quotes by Mother Teresa:

“Intense love does not measure, it just gives.”

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.”

“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

“Love cannot remain by itself – it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service.”

“I want you to be concerned about your next-door neighbor. Do you know your next-door neighbor?”

“God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.”

“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.”

“We do not need guns and bombs to bring peace, we need love and compassion.”

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.”

“Joy is a net of love in which you can catch souls.”