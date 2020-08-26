Shocking ; Father arrested for saving “pornographic” photos of his daughter in his personal laptop!!!!

Hyderabad: Pornographic pictures of daughter taken and kept on laptop, Father arrested. He was arrested by the police on a complaint filed by his daughter, who was fed up with his father’s obscene activities.

The incident took place in Hyderabad. Defendant was remarried after the death of his first wife. The daughter of the second wife was in distress. Without the knowledge of his wife, he had started taking pornographic photos of his daughter. All the pictures taken were saved in the laptop of the accused. The father’s actions came to light when the accused’s daughter once checked the laptop.She first complained to her mother when she saw pornographic pictures of her on her father’s laptop. She later went to the police station and lodged a complaint against his father.