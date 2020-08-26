Shocking !!!! Mother-Daughter Duo’s Affair with same man leads to murder for this strange reason.

Bareilly: In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old girl was murdered by her mother and her boyfriend in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. After the crime, the accused woman fabricated a story for misleading everyone. However, the police managed to solve the case in few hours and arrested the two accused. The family members of the deceased teenager, identified as Usma, told the police that three assaulters murdered Usma and attacked her mother Mukeesha early Thursday morning after encroaching into their home. Usma died in the attack while Mukeesha survived with injuries. The family also said that everyone else was sleeping at the time of the incident. They woke up when Mukeesha raised alarms. However, the assailants had left the house by then.

During investigation, police found that the teenager was in a relationship with a local resident, identified as Kaushar. He was also having an affair with her mother. The girl was pressuring Kaushar for marriage. “He came to their (mother-daughter duo’s) house early Thursday morning and took Usma to another room, while other family members were sleeping.After that, Kaushar and Mukeesha strangled her using a dupatta. Then, Mukeesha asked Kaushar to injure her with a knife so that she could fabricate a story a mislead everyone. “After the accused left, Mukeesha raised alarms and other family members woke up only to find Usma dead,” the Police said.

Police said that Kaushar’s family knew about his relationships with the woman and her daughter and this resulted in frequent arguments. The police added that the case was solved in three hours. The two accused have been arrested. The dupatta and knife used in the crime have been recovered from the spot.