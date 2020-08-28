Covid-19 Updates: 389 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 390 new cases of coronavirus, along with 389 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.
Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 68901. Overall recoveries reached at 59861. The death toll is at 379. As many as 79,680 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out.
"?????" ???? 79,680 ????? ????? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ???????? ????? ?? 390 ????? ????? ?????? ?????? ? 389 ???? ???? ????? ???? ????? ???? ??????? ???24 ???????.#??? pic.twitter.com/PaNdDrEKil
— ????? ????? ???????? (@wamnews) August 28, 2020
