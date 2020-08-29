Covid-19 Updates: 341 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the ministry data, 427 new cases of coronavirus, along with 341 recoveries were reported in UAE. No new deaths were reported.

As many as 88,803 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out.

Thus the total cases has rised to 69,328 . The overall recoveries rised to 60,202 . The death toll has reached at 379 .