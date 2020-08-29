Covid-19 Updates: State government extended lockdown

The state government had decided to extend the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The West Bengal state government has decided to extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state to September 20, with “hard lockdowns” scheduled for September 7, 11 and 12.

The government has also partially eased its July 6 ban on flights to Kolkata from six metros, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Flights from these metros – considered “high prevalence” spots in the past – can land in Kolkata for three days a week from September 1. The three other metros from where flights had been banned are Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.