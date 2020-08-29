J&K : Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Pulwama: At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between them and security forces at Zadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday night.

The security forces have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the encounter site, said police today.

“3 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The security forces launched the search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.