Prime Minister announces date of re-opening of educational institutions

The date of re-opening of educational institutions has been announced. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that all the educational institutions in the country will be re-opened from September 15.

“Finalisation of recommendations in consultation with provincial governments and administrations of educational institutions, ahead of a Sept 7 meeting that would take decision about reopening of schools from September 15,” Imran Khan said on Friday at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19.

Educational institutions will be allowed to call in their staff before September 15 so that administrative operations can be resumed.