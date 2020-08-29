This exclusive women and child clinic at a mosque ,offers free treatment to slum dwellers!!!

Hyderabad: In a unique move, a mosque in the old city of Hyderabad has been turned into women and child clinic offering free treatment. People from all religions will be given free treatment at the mosque cum clinic.Apart from providing treatment and laboratory test facilities, the mosque will also offer free mid-day meals to children 10 years of age.

According to a report, the mosque’s clinic will also offer nebulisation, dressing, intravenous fluid replacement among other free facilities.The clinic will provide treatment to people from 31 slum colonies in Rajendranagar Mandal. The clinic will also focus on pregnant women providing them diet and medicines for normal delivery.

The clinic at the mosque is being run by the Hyderabad-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation in association with US-based foundation SEED. Nearly, 5 lakh people will be covered under this initiative.The patients visiting the clinic will be given treatment on a priority basis. The trained counsellors at the clinic will conduct thermal screening and oxygen check saturation levels of patients and fill up ICMR developed risk assessment form. The cabins at the clinic fully follow the rules of COVID-19 protocols to protect doctors. The clinic has special cabins protected by plastic curtains, glass mounted tables for front desk staff and triage at the entry point.

The clinic will be operated by an all-women team including a general physician, child specialist, dental, gynaecologist, dietician and nurses. Basic primary treatment will be given to the patients. The patients will also be provided lab services including TIFFA scan for pregnant women.