UAE government announces important decision

The UAE government has made an important announcement. The mosques and places of worship in industrial areas as well as labour accommodations in the UAE will reopen for worshippers. This was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority .

“The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announce the reopening of mosques and other places of worship in industrial areas and labour accommodations”, tweeted the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. The authority has also laid strict guidelines too.

As per the new guidelines, the operational capacity of these places of worship will be capped at 30 per cent and that worshippers must strictly adhere to all the precautionary measures announced previously by the authorities. These include mandatory face masks at all times, maintaining physical distance of three metres among worshippers, avoiding gatherings and greetings such as handshakes, sterilising hands before and after visiting the places of worship.