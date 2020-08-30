Coronavirus : Another MLA tests positive for COVID19

Another BJP MLA in Tripura has tested positive for COVID19.The infected BJP MLA is Ashish Kumar Saha, who represents Town Bardowali constituency under West Tripura district.

The COVID19 test report of the MLA came out on Saturday night.Along with Saha, four MLAs of the ruling parties in Tripura have been infected by COVID19.

Earlier, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia, IPFT MLA Dhananjay Tripura and BJP MLA Mimi Majumder were infected by the virus.

MLAs Rampada Jamatia and Dhananjay Tripura have returned home after recovery.According to the bulletin, issued by the state health department on Saturday night, 3 more people have died of COVID19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths recorded in Tripura so far is 97.