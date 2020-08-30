Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 25 million mark globally

New Delhi: Despite countries taking strict preventive measures, the coronavirus cases across the globe crossed 25 million on Sunday. The update comes from a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The development comes as million additional cases were detected globally every four days since mid-July.

As per latest updates, the US is ahead with the tally of 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

On the other hand, India’s COVID-19 recoveries have sprinted past 27 lakh, taking the recovery rate to 76.61 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.79 per cent.With a total of 64,935 patients having recovered in a span of 24 hours, India’s recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has improved to 76.61 per cent and is demonstrating continuous progress.

The recovery rate was 7.69 per cent on April 5. It improved to 26.59 per cent on May 3 and 47.76 per cent on May 31. It was recorded at 60.77 per cent on July 5.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months and as on date exceeds the active cases by 3.55 times.

The Ministry added that the timely and effective clinical management of the patients in critical care through a slew of holistic measures has been instrumental in keeping the case fatality rate low and on a steady downward trajectory.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 35,42,733 with a record single-day spike of 78,761 infections, while the death toll climbed to 63,498 with 948 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.