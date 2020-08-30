Coronavirus : Over 10 Anti-Terror squad personnel test positive for COVID19

Ahmedabad : As many as 10 Gujarat ATS personnel, who were involved in an investigation into the alleged attempt to kill BJP leaders, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on August 19 arrested one Irfan Shaikh in Ahmedabad, following a tip-off that he was sent by gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leaders.

On August 20, Shaikh tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, the ATS personnel who came in contact with him were tested.

“Ten ATS personnel, who were involved in the investigation into the case, have so far tested positive for the coronavirus,” ATS Assistant Commissioner of Police KK Patel said.

The personnel who have tested positive include an inspector, a sub-inspector, constables and clerks, he said.

In the wake of their reports coming out positive, more than 12 other ATS staff members, including senior officials, have been quarantined, he said.

The accused, Irfan Shaikh, was shifted to a civil hospital for treatment after testing positive.