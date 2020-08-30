DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 398 recoveries in UAE

Aug 30, 2020, 07:33 pm IST

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in the country.   362  new cases of the coronavirus, along with 398 recoveries were reported in the  country in the last 24 hours. 3 deaths were also reported.

The new cases were identified after conducting additional 87,955 tests.

