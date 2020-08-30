Covid-19 Updates: 398 recoveries in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 362 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 398 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 3 deaths were also reported.
The new cases were identified after conducting additional 87,955 tests.
????? ???? 87,955 ???? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ???????? ????? ?? 362 ????? ????? ?????? #?????? ??????? ? 398 ???? ???? ? 3 ????? ???? ???? ??????? ??? 24 ???????#??? pic.twitter.com/b5l1B8dv4s
— ????? ????? ???????? (@wamnews) August 30, 2020
