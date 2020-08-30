Covid-19 Updates: 515 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus data in the country. 278 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 515 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Bahrain. Of the newly diagnosed cases 111 were among expatriate workers, 165 were contacts of active cases, and 2 were travel related.

The total recoveries rised to 48,275 . The death toll is at 189. 6955 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 29.

There are currently 32 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 52 cases receiving treatment. 2,895 cases are stable out of a total of 2,972 active cases.