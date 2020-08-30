Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases reaches near 3.5 million in India

India’s infection tally has reached near 35 lakh. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 78,751 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest-ever single-day spike of the number of coronavirus disease.

The overall cases has climbed to 34,63,972. The death toll stands at 62,550. 26,48,998 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Eight states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana – contribute to around 73% of the active caseload of the country.

Seven states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – account for 81% of total Covid-19 deaths.