Covid-19 Updates:179 recoveries in Qatar

The Ministry of Health has announced the latest details about the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 168 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 179 recoveries nad 1 death was reported in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total recoveries in the country to 115,430 while the death tally remains at 197 .As many as 4,481 people were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 624,609.

There are 2,948 active cases in the country, of which 409 are in acute hospital care.