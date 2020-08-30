Former envoy K Shankar Bajpai passes away

New Delhi: Former diplomat Katyayani Shankar Bajpai died Sunday at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Bajpai joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1952, and went on to become India’s ambassador to the United States, China, and Pakistan — three of the most important diplomatic postings for an Indian official.

Popularly known as K. Shankar Bajpai, he was born on 30 March 1928 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, into a family of diplomats. His father, Girija Shankar Bajpai, was a senior diplomat pre- and post-Independence.