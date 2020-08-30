‘Shameful’ ; Women takes her boyfriend to foreign tour on Husband’s passport !!!

Uttar Pradesh: In a horrifying incident, a 36-year-old woman from Pilibhit district illegally used the passport of her husband for taking her lover on a trip to Australia in January. The two had planned to return in March, but they got grounded since the government suspended international passenger flight operations as a measure to control the pandemic. They were able to return home only on August 24.

After she returned home, her 46-year-old husband, who has been working in Mumbai for the last 20 years, filed a police complaint against her, accusing her of having an extramarital affair with a local resident, and also charged the latter with travelling to Australia using fake documents obtained in his name.

The complainant stated that he works in Mumbai while his wife lives in Pilibhit and takes care of their ancestral property. He added that he occasionally visits his wife. “When I returned to Pilibhit on May 18, my wife was not at home, I came to know from Sandeep’s family that both had gone to Australia,” a report quoted.Thereafter, the man, in order to confirm his suspicion, purposely submitted an application for a passport at the passport office in Bareilly. The authorities told him that a passport in his name already exists and it was issued on February 2, 2019.