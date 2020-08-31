Covid-19 Updates: 183 new cases in Bahrain

183 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain. The ministry of health has also informed that 379 people were recovered and 1 person died due to the pandemic.

43 expatriate workers were detected with the virus in the past 24 hours, 138 others were infected from local contacts of active cases and 2 are travel related. The total number of confirmed infections in the country climbed to 51,574. The total number of recoveries in the country climbed to 48,654 so far. Bahrain’s coronavirus death toll rised to 189.