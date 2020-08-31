Covid-19 Updates: 27 deaths in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 951 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours along with 1,129 recoveries and 27 deaths.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has crossed 315,772. The death toll has reached at 3897.

The total number of recovered people climbed to 290,796. The recovery rate has risen to 92.09%.

There are 21,079 active cases in the country, of which 1,552 are critical and still under treatment.

Mecca reported the highly detected cases in Saudi cities, with 76 infections, followed by Jeddah with 65, and Taif with 48.