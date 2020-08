The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 541 new cases of coronavirus were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 331 recoveries and 2 deaths. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 70,231.The number of recoveries in the UAE has rised to 60,931.

82,000 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted in UAE over the past few days.The death toll climbed to 384.