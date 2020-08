The recovery rate has improved in India. As per the data released by the ministry of Health the recovery rate reached at 76.61%.

Around 60, 868 COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached over 27.74 lakh. The last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.79%, which is one of the lowest globally.

