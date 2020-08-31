Covid-19 Updates: State government extends lockdown till September 30

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended. The West Bengal government extended lockdown in the state till September 30.But metro services will reopen in West Bengal in a “graded manner” with effect from September 8.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed, adding that cinema halls, swimming polls and entertainment parks will also remain shut till September 30.

The state government added that open air theatres will be allowed to reopen from September 21 outside containment zones with necessary permissions from the local administration.

However, a complete lockdown will be imposed in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.