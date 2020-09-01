20 more rape charges filed against porn actor

A court in US has imposed 20 more rape and sexual assault charges involving 12 women and a teenage girl against adult film star Ron Jeremy . Earlier he was charged with he rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth.

The 67-year-old actor has denied all charges. He also pleaded in Los Angeles Superior Court not guilty to the new charges. The combined counts could bring sentences totaling more than 250 years in prison.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since June. Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” has been among the best known and most prolific performers in the adult film industry since the 1970s.