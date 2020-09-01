Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 2.3 lakh in Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus cases crossed 2.3 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. The UP government has informed that in the last 24 hours 5,061 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths were reported in UP. The total infection tally tally in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,30,414 and the death toll mounted to 3,486. 1,72,140 patients have recovered while there were 54,788 active cases in the state.

791 new cases were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by Kanpur City with 251 cases, Prayagraj with 288 cases, Gorakhpur with 374 cases, Varanasi with 210 cases, Moradabad with 160 cases, Ghaziabad with 143 cases and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 126 cases.