The overall coronavirus cases has reached near 36 lakh in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country.

The ministry informed that 69,921 new coronavirus cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,91,167 while the death toll climbed to 65,288. The total recoveries stand at 28,39,883 .