Covid-19 Updates: Recoveries reaches near 50,000 in Bahrain

The overall recoveires from coronavirus has reached near 50,000 in Bahrain. The overall recoveries has reached at 49,047.

398 new cases of coronavirus, along with 393 recoveries and 1 death was reported in the country. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 120 were among expatriate workers, 270 were contacts of active cases, and were travel related.

The death toll remains at 190. On August 31,7,359 Covid-19 tests were carried out.

There are currently 36 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 62 cases receiving treatment. 2,699 cases are stable out of a total of 2,735 active cases.