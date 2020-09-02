67 Year-old ‘Porn Legend’ Pleads Not Guilty To 20 New Charges Of Sexual Assault Against 13 Women; Faces Possible Life Sentence !!!!

Los Angeles : The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed 20 additional charges of sexual assault charges against veteran adult film star Ron Jeremy. The new charges involve 12 women and a 15-year-old-girl and include five counts of forcible rape. The alleged incidents date to 2004, with the most recent incident on January 1.

Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty in June to three earlier counts of sexual assault from DA Jackie Lacey’s office. Here is a rundown of the new charges against Jeremy. Read details of the case below that.A criminal complaint was amended today against Ron Jeremy charging him with 20 additional sexual assault counts involving 13 women that date back to 2004, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The complaint against Ron Jeremy Hyatt (dob 3/12/53) includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Deputy District Attorneys Paul Thompson and Marlene Martinez are prosecuting the case.The new charges span a 16-year period and the victims ages range from 15 to 54. In June 2004, a 15-year-old girl attended a party in Santa Clarita where the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted her.Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty today to new 20 new charges of sexual assault today in Los Angeles. If convicted on all counts, the veteran adult-film star If convicted as charged, faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.