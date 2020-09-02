Coronavirus: 348 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 398 new cases of coronavirus along with 348 recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the lst 24 hours. No deaths were reported. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 123 were among expatriate workers, 340 were contacts of active cases, and were travel related.

Overall recoveries rised to 49,395. The death toll remains at 190. 10,749 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 1 .

There are currently 37 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 52 cases receiving treatment. 2,818 cases are stable out of a total of 2,855 active cases.