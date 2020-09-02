Covid-19 Updates: UAE reports 560 recoveries

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry, 574 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 560 recoveries were reported in UAE on Tuesday. No deaths were reported.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 70,805. The total recoveries stand at 61491. The death toll is at 384.

Nearly 83,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country. The ministry also informed that around 31,000 people have volunteered for the UAE’s Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials in just six weeks.