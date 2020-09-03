Coronavirus : 12 States and UTs have recovery rate more than national average, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: Even as India nears 39 lakh coronavirus cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 12 states and Union Territories across the country have a Covid recovery rate more than the national average of 76.98 per cent.

Those states and UTs include Delhi (88.50 per cent), Bihar (87.90 per cent), Tamil Nadu (86.20 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Island (85.90 per cent), West Bengal (83 per cent), Rajasthan (81.90 per cent), Haryana (81 per cent), Gujarat (80.80 per cent), Nagaland (80 per cent) and Daman and Diu and Dardar Nagar and Haveli (88.90 per cent).

Two states – Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu – alone amount to around 30 per cent of the overall recoveries.

India has so far reported 29,01,908 recoveries, of which 62,026 people have recovered from the deadly disease in just the past 24 hours.

“A significant feature of India’s management of COVID-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients. As India continues to sustain its progressively increasing rate of recoveries, a higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation,” a Health Ministry official said, news agency ANI reported.