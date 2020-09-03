Coronavirus : Former Prime Minister tests positive for COVID19

Former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, media reported Wednesday citing sources in his Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two tests come back positive, but “is continuing to work from his home in Arcore” near finance hub Milan, “where he will be spending the planned quarantine period”, the sources told news agency AGI.

“He is asymptomatic,” said his doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, according to the daily La Repubblica.

Berlusconi was first tested on August 25 after returning from a holiday in Sardinia where he owns a luxury property.