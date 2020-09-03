These countries to block Pakistani claim, as no evidence was found to substantiate plea against india!!!

Pakistan has failed to list 2 Indians as United Nations listed international terrorists under the 1267 committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).The listing was blocked by 5 UNSC countries – UK, USA, France, Germany, and Belgium after no evidence was found to substantiate Pakistani claim. Pakistan was keen to list Indian nationals Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji as UN terrorists.

UNSC members gave Pakistan time to provide evidence but Islamabad could not provide it. A hold was put for Pakistan to come up with evidence but the country failed.Earlier, it attempted to list 2 other Indians – Venumadhav Dongara and Ajoy Mistry as terrorists, but the bid failed. Pakistani foreign ministry in a statement in June had expressed its “disappointment” for not able to list Dongar. It alleged that these Indians were backing groups like Jamaat-ul-Ahrar etc.

The move was considered a quid pro quo move by Pakistan for India able to get Masood Azhar listed as a UN terrorist last year. Azhar is the chief of Pakistan-based UN listed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, among other attacks in India.