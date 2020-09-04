Actress Daisy Shah gets trolled for her latest Instagram pics : Watch Here

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah recently shared a picture on her official Instagram handle but little she did know, she would get trolled for it. The ‘Jai Ho’ actress was seen posing for the camera while reading Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’. She sported a smile on her face while reading the novel. Considering the book is tragic story, the netizens were surprised to see Daisy’s latest picture.

Daisy’s expression didn’t suggest that she was smiling while reading the novel. Those, who have read the book, will easily recount the plight of Mariam and Laila, who faced abused at hands of their husband Rasheed.

The ‘Race 3’ actress had shared the photo along with the caption, “Just smile, because it works. #wednesdaywisdom.” Check it out!