Coronavirus : Russian Covid19 vaccine found safe in early human trials,says Lancet Study

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has shown no serious side effects and elicited an immune response in early human trials, said a study published in The Lancet on Friday.

Russia last month registered the “Sputnik V”, becoming the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the country faced criticism for approving a vaccine before completion of Phase-3 trials.

According to the study, published in the Lancet, the researchers enrolled 76 healthy adult volunteers (aged 18-60 years) for the two Phase-1 and Phase-2 studies — 38 people in each study.

In Phase-1 of the study, two groups of nine volunteers received one dose of either recombinant adenovirus type 26 (rAd26) vector or recombinant adenovirus type 5 (rAd5) vector, both carrying the gene for SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein (rAd26-S and rAd5-S), in frozen form.