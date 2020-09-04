Coronavirus : Sanofi, GSK start clinical trial of protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

The whole world is battling hard against the dreadful coronavirus and is trying to find a cure for the deadly disease that was first reported in China’s Wuhan last year. However, researchers and scientists have failed to develop a vaccine for the highly contagious virus that has affected nearly every country in the world.

As the world races to develop treatments against the coronavirus pandemic, French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK on Thursday announced that they have begun the clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In a statement, the two companies announced that the medicine “uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology”, adding that the first result of the vaccine will be out by December 2020.

“The initiation of our clinical study is an important step and brings us closer to a potential vaccine which could help defeat COVID-19,” Reuters quoted Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, as saying.

Researchers and scientists across the whole world have been battling hard to find a possible treatment for the deadly infection but have failed so far. Amid this Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India will get its first coronavirus by the end of the year.