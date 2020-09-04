Coronavirus : UAE launches new portal with guidelines and advice for travellers

UAE ministry has launched a dedicated page for Emirati travellers on its official website, www.mofaic.gov.ae. The page features entry requirements of other countries and related updates, as well as the categories of people allowed to travel, relevant procedures, and tests required before travel.

Abdulaziz Talib Al Habsi, Director of the Citizens Affairs Department at the Ministry, stated that the launch of the site is in keeping with the UAE’s efforts to ensure the safety of international travel for Emirati citizens, stressing that it prioritises their health and safety.

Emirati citizens are required to undertake required steps prior to travel, starting from visiting relevant websites to verifying if their destination country receives visitors; and then booking flight tickets, and fulfilling the requirements set by the country of destination, he added.

Al Habsi advised Emirati citizens to promote a positive image of the UAE by complying with local rules and respecting all laws, guidelines and preventive measures in effect aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus at destinations they travel to. He noted that such measures differ in each country, most notably as to quarantine periods.

The ministry also urged UAE citizens keen to travel abroad to register themselves and their family members in the “Tawajudi” service through MoFAIC’s website or smart application (UAEMOFAIC), to enable it to assist them in cases of emergency.

Al Habsi explained that if Emirati citizens contract coronavirus while abroad, they must immediately contact the nearest UAE diplomatic mission or the ministry’s call centre on 0097180044444. The diplomatic mission will then coordinate with local authorities to provide them with the best hospital for treatment and a quarantine facility, he said, adding that they will bear the cost of their treatment and quarantine.

The ministry stressed that Emirati citizens returning to the UAE must undergo a PCR test showing negative test results within 96 hours prior to departure, and must comply with guidelines in place upon arrival, as set by relevant UAE authorities tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.