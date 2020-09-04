Covid-19 Updates: 490 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated about the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry on Friday 612 cases of coronavirus, along with 490 recoveries were reported in UAE. No deaths were reported.

Thus the total cases has reached at 72,766. The overall recoveries has reached at 63158. Death toll reached at 387.

UAE has conducted additional 80,935 Covid-19 tests in the recent days. Till now 7.2 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE. 2