COVID cover-up ; Wuhan woman accuses China for the death of her father !!!

A woman from Wuhan, China is suing the Chinese government for the death of her father, and for covering up facts about COVID-19. The woman, Zhao Lei, is looking for compensation and a public apology.As per the reports,Lei, 39, accused the authorities of hiding facts of the virus.

“I think the government covered up some facts,”.Lei said that due to the virus cover-up, people didn’t limit their movements and continued to live their life before the outbreak turned in to pandemic.”Because of this, Wuhan people carried on living like before, they celebrated Chinese New Year normally, without taking any protection. It meant my father got infected and died,” Lei said.Zhao Lei’s father had contracted the COVID-19 virus at the end of January. Due to the pressure on health services, the ambulances could not take her father to the hospital. The family had to walk six miles before they got picked up by a local vehicle.