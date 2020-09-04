Prime Minister’s top aide resigned after corruption charges

A top aide of Prime Minister has resigned after corruption allegations were raised against him. Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, a top aide of Pakistan Prime Minister has resigned.

Bajwa said he will step down as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan, on information and broadcasting. He also said that he will continue his work as Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

“I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity,” he tweeted.

An investigative report by Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani alleged properties and business worth millions of Bajwa and his close family members in Pakistan and abroad.